Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th May 2020

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has taken to her official Twitter handle to express surprise that a 75-year-old man emerged as the new chief of staff to Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The ‘Jonny’ crooner made the comment following news that professor Ibrahim Gambari, a 75-year-old man has been appointed the new chief of staff to the president.

Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has announced that the effectiveness of relaxation of lockdown in some parts of the country would be reviewed this week.

He made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday.

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation says even though he is not in support of the hotels that were demolished in Rivers state by governor Wike, the latter can not still be compared to President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of tyranny. Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he described Buhari as a complete ‘evil’ while he described Wike as a human right activist in the last 10 years.

Following the public outcry which met the appointment of a dead person, Tobias Okwuru into the Federal Character Commission (FCC) board by president Muhammadu Buhari some weeks ago, he has retraced his steps by announcing a replacement.

The deceased name was earlier on the list of 37 FCC nominees that the president sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Sam Adeyemi, senior pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre has called on Christians to remain calm and hold on as church activities become impossible following the ban on social and religious gathering.Speaking during an Instagram live interview tagged “iforowero” with BBC News Yoruba, he added that the current situation is not peculiar to churches alone but all other aspects of life. He also called on Christians to remain calm as the ban on religious houses is a worldwide thing.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for discounting the development of homegrown remedies only to seek solution from Madagascar even when our nation brims with curative resources against ailments such as COVID-19.

The party said that while it has nothing against any genuine effort to secure therapeutics for COVID-19, it holds that such solutions as developed by Madagascar abound in Nigeria but had remained untapped because of the failure of the Buhari administration to heed to wise counsel to look inwards for answers.

Hon Ben Kalu, the spokesman of the house of representatives has cried out that lawmakers are no longer safe in the national assembly complex.

“It’s actually surprising to see that somebody broke into my office. We are still trying to assess to know what was the intention of breaking into my office. Was it to take an important document out or to check if we are leaving money or any valuables in the office or

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari government against express consumption of the Madagascan Coronavirus ‘remedy’, known as COVID Organic when it arrives in Nigeria.

Recall that on Monday, President Buhari directed the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to pick up the Coronavirus ‘remedy.’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) said its Sokoto Zonal Office has arrested two Chinese, Mr. Meng Wei Kun and Mr. Xu Koi for offering a sum of N50million ( Fifty Million Naira) only as bribe to its Zonal Head, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal.

EFCC in a statement yesterday in Abuja by it’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Sokoto.