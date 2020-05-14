Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th May 2020

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has urged Nigerians who claim to have drugs that can treat coronavirus to submit it for internationally recognized process of approval through pre-clinical trials.

A statement on Wednesday by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reads thus:

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has lambasted those criticising Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for demolishing two hotels that flouted lockdown order in the state.

According to Kanu, those criticising Wike were asleep when Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was demolishing property belonging to Biafrans, when he was Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on Wednesday said he will serve the president to the best of his ability.

Prof. Gambari, who was officially announced as the Chief of Staff by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, BossMustapha, participated at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the last election have taken to Twitter to congratulate Ibrahim Gambari.

The United States says it will monitor $32.8m it gifted Nigeria to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This was made known on Wednesday by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stressing that the judicious utilisation of the financial aide is important.

Borno State Government has suspended the lockdown imposed on non-essential movement, following significant progress recorded in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Alhaji Umar Kadafur, the Deputy Governor of the state, and also Chairman of the state’s taskforce on COVID-19, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri

The Governor Nyesom Wike led Rivers State government has approved the construction of a primary school on the site of the demolished hotel building in the state.

Information Nigeria recalls that Prodest Hotel, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne, were demolished by the state government for allegedly violating the lockdown directives.

A Port Harcourt High Court, Rivers, has sentenced a 200 level student of Physics Department, University of Port Harcourt, Ifeanyi Maxwell-Dike, and Ugochukwu Nwamiro to death by hanging over the murder of an 8-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba in 2017.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli, who has been presiding over the case, handed down the sentence to Maxwell-Dike and Nwamiro without the option of fine.

The National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has spoken on the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, Tinubu expressed optimism that the new CoS would deliver, having had the required international exposure.