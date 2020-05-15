Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th May 2020

The federal government says it decided to go ahead with the feeding of school children captured in its Home Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP, despite schools being shut down because of the hardship vulnerable school children were facing at home.The explanation was given by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq at the official launch of the modified scheme in Abuja, held at Kuje Central Primary School on Thursday.

The Gombe State Government says it has lifted the ban on religious activities earlier imposed to check the spread COVID-19 in the State.On April 22, the state government had announced a dusk to dawn curfew across the State.

The Kano state government has opened a “females only” isolation centre for women suspected for coronavirus, following agitations against existing centres.

According to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, while inspecting the Daula Females Isolation Centre in Nasarawa Local Government Area on Thursday, everything needed to make the centre work was in place.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been ordered to pay N10 million to Anthony Okolie, the man arrested for using the previous phone line of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter. The DSS had arrested Okolie, in July 2019 in Asaba, and when he was released, he sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan Buhari, demanding compensation of N500 million for the violation of his rights, having been in detention for 10 weeks.

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has issued a warning to escapees from isolation centres in the state to either stay in isolation or risk being prosecuted.

This warning came after reports that at least five inmates of the NYSC Camp isolation centre in Mangu local government area of the state deserted the camp during the week and melted into the community.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, has ordered the sack of a government driver for the mishandling a COVID-19 case and evacuating the victim without following safety protocol.

Also, some top officials of the state Ministry of Health are to be queried on the order of the governor for failing to act with necessary caution in the management of the incident recorded in a video footage which went viral.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of his commissioner for environment, Kehinde Ayoola who died after a brief illness.Describing the deceased, Makinde said he has lost a good friend and colleague.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has asked the national assembly to suspend the infectious disease bill.

This bill has triggered mixed reactions in the last few days from different quarters of the country.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the recent killings by bandits in Kajuru Local government area of Kaduna State.

Recall that on Wednesday, it was reported that bandits killed eight people in a fresh attack in Gonan Rogo, Kufana District, Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has attacked the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for not slashing the budget by at least 25 percent, saying that Nigeria cannot afford luxuries during this period of austerity.

Abubakar, in a statement said it was to his consternation that despite the crash in the price of oil, and the inability of Nigeria to expand her revenue base through the non-oil sector, the Federal Government of Nigeria had only seen fit to slash the budget by a mere 0.6%, from ₦10.594 trillion to ₦ 10.523 trillion.

Jideofor Adibe, professor of political science says Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, will not be able to solve the problem of a cabal in government.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Wednesday, Adibe also a columnist says it is normal for such ‘small cliques’ to exist in any organisation no matter how Democratic it is.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is possible that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) may never go away.

This was made known by Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program.

Nigerians Are More Interested In Tribe Of New Public Office Holders Than Their Qualifications: Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has lamented that whenever a new public appointment is made, most Nigerians are more interested in the ethnic group of the appointee than his qualification. He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.