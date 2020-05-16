Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th May 2020

The Nigerian defence headquarters have recorded another victory over terrorists in the North East as the dreaded terrorist group fled and left behind their families over the superior fire power of the military.

According to Maj.-Gen. John Enenche the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, he added that no fewer than 11 ISWAP fighters have surrendered to the military trip in Adamawa alone.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the House of Representatives to maintain status quo on the infectious disease bill which has passed second reading. The infectious disease bill has continued to generate much controversy since its introduction in the house of reps.

Nigeria’s new chief of staff to president Muhammdu Buhari may have gotten himself more foes than he could ever imagine barely one week after assuming his new office.

Popular afro-beat singer, Seun Kuti has just dug an old archive of the new CoS where in he was quoted as supporting the execution of late Ken Sarowiwa who was a popular Nigerian writer, television producer and environmental activist during his lifetime.

The ministry of foreign affairs says Nigerians who wish to be brought back into the country must pay an extra N297,600 on their flight tickets to cover their stay in isolation. Foreign affairs spokesman Ferdinand Nwonye confirmed the new guidelines, saying Nigerian missions abroad have been asked to inform Nigerians abroad of the development.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has lifted the ban on religious worship after more than a month ban on opening of churches, mosques and other religious centers.

The lifting of the ban which is to take effect from 15th May, 2020 will have religious centers conduct their worship once in a week.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke to the Lagos State Government.

The mansion is to be used as an Isolation Centre for COVID-19 patients.The property consisting six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited by Diezani, a minister under the Jonathan administration, following order of Lagos State Federal High in 2017.

Former Kaduna central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advised people who are donating their buildings as isolation centres to government to first consult with their neighbours before taking such move. Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said this is necessary because if things go wrong, they would be at the receiving end while the building donor gets commendation.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammed, on Friday directed all Chief Judges at the federal and state levels to take steps to decongest prisons in Nigeria.

The directive was given as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity,, says Nigerians take delight in insulting the president of the country.

Adesina said this in a Facebook post, titled “If you can’t take blows brother, don’t throw blows”.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the payment of withheld lecturers salaries without biometric as fraudulent.

On Thursday, the union said the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation used the controversial Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform to pay thesalaries of university lecturers, without capturing their biometrics and other information.

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, is set to kick-start the distribution of food palliatives to primary school pupils at home. The Chairman of Lagos SUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King disclosed this on Thursday when he visited the warehouse where the food palliatives were kept in Ikeja.