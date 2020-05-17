Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th May 2020

Electrical and electronic experts have urged the federal government to adopt 5G mobile technology, so the country can be part of the ongoing global technological industrialisation and development evolution.

The experts gave the advice at a 5G Health Symposium webinar organised by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) on Saturday.

A former member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr Yakubu Bityong, is dead. Bityong represented Kaura Constituency in the Assembly from 2011 to 2019.He reportedly died on Friday night in Kaduna at the age of 56.

Kayode Fayemi, Govenor of Ekiti State, has approved a draft supplementary for the downward review of the 2020 budget from N124. 5 billion to N91.128 billion in view of the general fall in crude oil prices at the international market.

The State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, made this known in a statement obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti.

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has threatened to lockdown the State over violation of orders to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He expressed his displeasure over the non-compliance of the citizens with the government’s directives on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that due to plans to increase the number of testing centres for COVID-19 in Kano state, there might be an upsurge in positive cases,

He made this known at a press conference of the state task force on COVID-19 at the Government House on Friday.

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a coward.

The Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, made the declaration while challenging him to come back to Nigeria.

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari‘s aide on social media, has slammed the Chairman of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi for saying he is yet to understand the difference between COVID-19 and malaria. Speaking via her official Twitter handle, Onochie said she is surprised that Dokpesi would make such remark despite his academic qualifications.

Kwara state government says travellers from Lagos and North West are responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state despite the ban on interstate travels. Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection visit to the Sobi Specialist Hospital’s Isolation Centre in Ilorin.

A 33-year-old COVID-19 patient has delivered a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, making it the third of such delivery at the facility.

The woman was said to have delivered the baby via a caesarian section on Thursday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received the delivery of the country’s allocation of the Madagascar anti-coronavirus drink.

“President Buhari has received the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID–19 pandemic,” Bashir Ahmed, a presidential spokesman tweeted.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has spoken against the N13.4 billion earmarked to feed school children at home, saying it would be better to use such fund to build infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

NANS made this known in a statement through its president, Danielson Akpan, threatening to mobilise its members nationwide in a “mother of all protest” should the federal government proceed with its decision to feed school children at home.

Musiliu Akinsanya, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) popularly known as MC Oluomo, says he has no interest in holding political office in Lagos.

Speaking on ‘Public Eye’, Funmi Iyanda’s talk show, on Friday, MC Oluomo said his children may be interested in politics but he’s not