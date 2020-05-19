Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th May 2020

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has stated that the country’s economy is not ready for full opening.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the 33rd joint national briefing of the Taskforce, he added that tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority.

Reno Omokri, a popular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has alleged that Nigeria is losing its sovereignty under the current administration of President Buhari.

Reno made this statement while reacting to the news that the 15 Chinese medical experts that arrived Nigeria are with the company China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd.

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kano State, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in Kano by two weeks to contain the spread of the virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced the president’s decision at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

On Monday, the Oba of Benin, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II announced the birth of a baby boy into the Benin royal family.

This is coming three and a half years after his installation as the monarch of Benin. The traditional ruler was installed on October 20, 2016.

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned people of the state against the use of unauthorised traditional herbs in the treatment of COVID -19 virus.

Akeredolu gave this warning while reviewing the latest development on the COVID -19 in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly, Shehu Sani has come out to mock president Muhammadu Buhari for making a u-turn over his national address earlier scheduled for Monday, 18th May. Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former lawmaker inferred that the president made the u-turn over perceived anger from the masses.

The eased lockdown directive issued by President Muhammadu Buhari has been extended till June 1.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, made the announcement during the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Michael Yigao, Managing Director of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd, says the 15 Chinese medical experts that arrived Nigeria are with the company.

The disclosure was made by Yigao on Monday in Abuja, following the demand by Nigerians on the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team.

A 36-year-old woman who was one of the recently discharged patients of the COVID-19 in Delta State has alleged that the disease is a scam, according to Vanguard report.

The patient, who reportedly tested positive of the virus on April 17 but stressed that she didn’t have the virus, was taken to the COVID-19 Isolation/Treatment Center in Warri where she was kept for 17days until her discharge.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and its enfeebling effects on Nigerians, the Buhari-led administration and the Lagos state government have rolled out new safety guidelines for Lagos residents and businesses.

Prohibition of gatherings that exceed 20 persons; compulsory use of face mask; dusk to dawn curfew, among others are major aspects of approach by Lagos State government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic