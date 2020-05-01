Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st May 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 1st May 2020.

Obiano Orders Compulsory Use Of Face Masks As Workers Resume On Monday

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has ordered civil and public servants in the state, including primary and secondary school teachers to resume work on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

We Are Struggling With Bed Spaces In Lagos Isolation Centers – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is “struggling” for bed spaces to treat COVID-19 patients in Lagos state.

Palliatives: ‘We Can’t Publish Names Of Beneficiaries’ – Minister

Sadiya Umar-Farouk, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says names of beneficiaries of government interventions can’t be published.

Discontinue Lockdown – Ayade Urges FG

Governor of River State, Benedict Ayade has called on the Federal Government to allow healthy Nigerians work and move freely amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Father Who Locked Out Son Who Returned From Abroad Bags Appointment In Ekiti

The Ekiti state government has appointed the man who refused to welcome his son over fear of Covid-19 after sneaking into the state as an ambassador of Covid-19 response in the state.

Planned Deportation Of Northern Youth Is Unlawful – Zamfara Warns Osun

Zamfara State Government has described the plan by its Osun state counterpart to deport Northern youths who allegedly sneaked into Osun as unlawful.

Mass Death: I Won’t Let You Down – Buhari Writes Kano State Residents

President Muhammadu Buhari’ has assured the people of Kano that he would not let them down regarding the mass deaths in the state.

19 Nigerians Killed During Lockdown – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has reported that since the lockdown directive was instituted in Nigeria, 19 citizens have so far been killed by security operatives.

People Are Sneaking Into Osun From The North – Osun Governor

Osun state government has raised the alarm that people from the north are currently sneaking into the state despite the lockdown put in place.

Sanwo-Olu Announces Measures To Ease Lockdown In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says he will formally inaugurate a committee on controlled easing of the Lockdown in the state on Thursday.

Nigeria Will Overcome Economic Woes From Dwindling Oil Price – Lawan

Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan says the country would overcome its current economic challenges as a result of dwindling revenue from crude oil sale.