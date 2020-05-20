Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th May 2020

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says he would personally patrol the Kaduna -Kano borders on Sallah day to ensure that no one from Kano sneaks into Kaduna state.

Eid-el-Fitr, a festival which marks the end of Ramadan is expected to hold either on Saturday or Sunday.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has called on the Federal Government to review or reverse the privatisation of the nation’s power sector.

The Senate President made the call while contributing to a motion on the “Power Sector Recovery Plan and the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic” sponsored by Senator Gabriel Suswam.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, has struck out charges of resistance to arrest instituted against former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

Recall that Melaye was on January 22, 2019, arraigned before the judge by the Inspector-General on Police, who later handed over the case to the AGF office.

A Magistrates Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted the owner of the demolished Prodest Hotel in Eleme, Gogorobari Needam and his manager, Bariledum Azoroh over defiance of state government’s COVID-19 lockdown order.

The Court also fined the parties N50,000 each for contravening Governor Nyesom Wike’s Executive Order.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has dismissed claims that he offered a $10 million incentive to the leadership and members of the House of Representatives to pass the controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020 into law.Represented by the country representative of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Pauliu Basinga, Gates said he had no such interaction in what ever means between him or his foundation and the lower legislative chamber.

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, has announced that its medical team delivered a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient, of a set of twins.The teaching hospital broke the good news in a statement on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

The patient gave birth to a boy and a girl, bringing the total number of COVID-19 births in the hospital to four.

At least 5,000 Nigerians have moved to Niger Republic for safety, says Ibrahim Gobir, senator representing Sokoto east.

The lawmaker made the disclosure while speaking during the plenary session on Tuesday.

Mohammed Bello, permanent secretary of the ministry of science and technology, says he hasn’t committed financial misconduct levelled against him.

Bello was earlier issued a query by the federal government over alleged financial misconduct while he was the permanent secretary of the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development.

The minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has been accused of ordering the Nigerian police to illegally detain a popular radio personality, Rotimi Jolayemi, aka Oba Akewi and his family for 12 days for criticizing him.

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights(CDHR) made the allegation in a new statement on Monday through its National President, Dr Osagie Obayuwana.

Kano state government has announced that Eid prayers would be allowed to hold during Sallah despite the state being under lockdown.

Also, Fridays Jumat service would also start to hold in the state.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) have agreed to fund the cost of quarantine accommodation and feeding of all Nigerian returnees from abroad during the pandemic period. This was made known in a tweet sent out on the verified Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media.