Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd May 2020

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has once again extended the lockdown of the state by a further one week.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital on Friday.

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has announced that the state has finalised the guidelines for the re-opening of the economy.

Making the announcement via his official Twitter handle, he further shares that incentives would be offered businesses that employ large number of people to avoid job loss.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, an executive order granting financial autonomy to both state legislature and state judiciary.Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill rejecting the law created to allow pension and gratuity for former governors, deputy governors, assembly speakers, and deputy speakers.

He assented the new bill on Friday in Owerri, the state capital.

The Muslim Rights Concern(MURIC) has Lauded Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-olu, the first lady of Lagos state for giving out palliatives to the association.

The appreciation was conveyed in a message by the group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) may withdraw its services on May 25, due to logistics problems and other issues, an authoritative source disclosed on Friday.

The source said that the company might likely run out of diesel and other supplies that would likely disrupt BRT operations.

The Ekiti State government says it will contact Kwara state government to exchange ideas on the medical history of the patient who died of the underlining complication of COVID -19 in Ekiti, on Wednesday.

This follows the death of a 75-year-old woman suspected to have died of COVID -19 in one of the tertiary hospitals, after being hospitalised upon referral from a health institution based in Kwara State.

Ajibola Basiru, senator representing Osun central and spokesperson of the senate, says many laws in the country are “dead letters”.

Speaking on a live social media programme – Politics Everywhere With SOK – Basiru, said Nigeria needs to declare a state of emergency on its laws.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has felicitated with Muslims in the country over the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Fitr to mark the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known on Friday.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has asked churches, mosques and organizations in Nigeria to submit guidelines for reopening.

Ihekweazu stated this in Abuja at the press conference of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday.