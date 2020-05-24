Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th May 2020

Two Chinese nationals who were arraigned for allegedly offering bribe to an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been granted bail by the Sokoto state high court.

Abdullahi Lawal, head of EFCC zonal office in Sokoto state, had paraded the two foreigners, Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi of China Zhounghao Nigeria Limited, a construction company, for offering N100m bribe to cover-up an investigation against their company.

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Zaria branch, says research has shown that there is high rate of infant and maternal mortality owing to prolonged lockdown imposed on Kaduna state. The JNI disclosed this know during a press briefing by the Chairman and Secretary of the society, Abdullahi Yahaya and Mahmud A. Abdullahi, respectively.

Senate president Ahmed Lawan has taken to his official Twitter handle to wish Muslims a happy Eid-el-Fitri as they end their Ramadan fasting on Saturday.Lawan in his message urged Muslims to continue to observe the health precautions and sustain the acts of purity as they did during the holy month.

Despite threats issued by the Kaduna State government, health workers in the state have commenced a 7-day warning strike over unresolved issues the State Government.

This was made known in a communique issued at the end of the joint meeting of Kaduna State Healthcare Workers Unions and Associations.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has issued a procedure for the removal of heads of public agencies in the country.

This was contained in the circular issued on Tuesday, May 19.This came after the Minister of Power Sale Mamman, announced the removal of Usman Mohammed as managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has once again attacked President Muhammadu Buhari.

The popular speaker in his criticism opined that Buhari’s administration only has poverty acceleration programs instead of poverty alleviation programs.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Muslims must keep their spirits high despite the coronavirus pandemic. Buhari in his Sallah message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, said “for the first time in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the people’s spiritual, social and economic lives.”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has asked Nigerians to continue to abide by the guidelines issued by health authorities as COVID-19 is a test from God.

Atiku made this known in his Sallah message to Nigerians, saying the guidelines are for the benefit of Nigerians and the world at large.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has maintained that churches will not open, despite increased pressure from leaders and members.

This was contained in a statement signed by CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, on Friday. According to Ayokunle, the relaxation of lockdown had seen the country witnessed more coronavirus infection.

An Islamic Scholar, Malam Bello Yabo has been arrested for allegedly making disparaging remarks against the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-rufai.

The Islamic scholar based in Sokoto was reportedly arrested around 4pm on Friday and was transported to Kaduna where he would be charged, Daily Trust reports.

Kabiru Rabi’u Dansitta, reportedly the index COVID-19 case in Kano, says it is possible he contracted the disease in the state, and not that he brought the virus there. The state’s index case was reported to have tested positive on April 11.

However, while speaking with Daily Trust, he said he had spent 12 days in the state before he went for a test.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described the judgment of the Election Tribunal upholding his election as a re-affirmation of his landmark victory on the 16th of November, 2019.Speaking in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammad, Saturday, the governor said the judgment is a validation of the people’s mandate and an added impetus to his drive to do more for the good people of Kogi State.