Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th May 2020

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers assisted a pregnant woman driving herself to the hospital amid labour pains on Saturday.

This was disclosed by Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC public education officer, in a statement on Sunday, saying the incident occurred in Lagos.

The Bauchi state government says it spends N4,500 daily to feed patients admitted to state’s isolation centres. This was made known by Rilwanu Mohammed, executive chairman of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA), in an interview with NAN.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), says her commission was forcefully sent packing by a minister. Speaking in a video tweeted by NIDCOM, Abike-Dabiri accused Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, of using gunmen to evict the agency’s staff from an office that was allocated to them by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

A bride-to-be and her best friend have been kidnapped 48 hours to her wedding Fatiha in Yankara village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State when hundreds of armed bandits stormed. According to Daily Trust, the heavily armed bandits attacked the village on motorbikes at night when most villagers were asleep.

The senior pastor of Living faith church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has described as welcome developments the move by churches and mosques across the nation to re-open after many weeks under lockdown as a result of the novel coronavirus. Speaking via a new statement on Saturday, the popular cleric further assured that very soon, the whole world would be free from the terrible disease.

As Muslims gear up for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Kaduna state police command has told residents to obey the state government’s order on mass gathering and lockdown order.

According to the state commissioner of police, Alhaji Umaru Muri, who made the plea via a new statement on Saturday, anybody found wanting would be dealt with decisively.