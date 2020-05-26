Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th May 2020

85-Year-Old Ex-DG Of Imo Broadcasting Corporation ‘Stabs Wife To Death’

An 85-year-old former director-general of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Theophilus Okere has reportedly stabbed his 77-year-old wife to death. According to reports, the suspect is said to be suffering from dementia, a term for diseases and conditions characterised by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking skills that affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai has announced that all the 218 Almajiris who were repatriated to Kaduna would be enrolled in free and compulsory primary education.

This Governor disclosed this on his accredited Facebook page on Monday.He said the Almajiris were being restored full human rights as children, dignity and hope.

David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, says there is no community spread of the new coronavirus disease despite surge in the number of confirmed cases.

The governor also noted that there is a shortage of testing kits in the state’s isolation centres on COVID-19. Ebonyi has as at Sunday evening had 33 confirmed cases.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will create electronic platforms for submission of nomination forms by political parties and other activities in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.This step according to the electoral commission is to minimise physical contacts over fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has informed the 2019 Batch “B” Stream “1” corps members that the certificate of national service (CNS) will be issued at local government councils. Such used to be shared during the passing out parade of corps members at state headquarters.

Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, appealed to the people of Edo avoid bloodshed during the political parties primary elections in the state. According to the cleric, the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election coming up on June 22, must be peacefully observed.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has granted freedom to 300 inmates of correctional centres in the state.

This was made known via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said on Sunday.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Omokri said if Buhari had listened to the advice of Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, COVID-19 wouldn’t have risen to the level it is.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has released the sum of N450 million as compensation to the victims of violence in the 2019 presidential election in Abonnema community of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

The governor met with the victims, deceased families and the council of chiefs at a townhall in Abonema on Monday.

More controversies continue to trail the demolition of Prodest Hotel in Rivers State as both Government and owner of the hotel, Promise Gogorobari, have disagreed over the COVID-19 status of the hotel manager, according to a report by The Nation.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Sunday, the hotel manager was listed as one of the 27 new cases recorded in the state.

The minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige has declared that he does not have the ambition to run for the gubernatorial poll in his state because he is currently a serving minister.

However, he stated that since he is a politician, he is eligible to contest for any other position in 2023 be it senate or presidency.

Cross River State Government has issued a strong warning to individual or group who plans to cause trouble in any part of the state in the name of actualising outlawed Biafra Republic.

The warning which was issued by the State Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade for Southern Senatorial District of the state, Mr Abi Esin, says any breach of the sovereignty of the country by anyone or group will be treated as treason.