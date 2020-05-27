Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th May 2020

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do away with his penchant for appointing old people into government. According to a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the student union, Azeez Adeyemi, he appointment of prof Ibrahim Gambari as the new chief of staff was described as a round peg in a round hole.

As President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law an Executive Order, granting financial autonomy to the legislative and the judicial arms across the 36 states of the country, the Nigeria governor forum has announced that a discussion will be held on Wednesday to discuss the new directive. This was made known via a statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF, on Tuesday in Abuja.

An 85-year-old former director-general of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Theophilus Okere has reportedly stabbed his 77-year-old wife to death.

According to reports, the suspect is said to be suffering from dementia, a term for diseases and conditions characterised by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking skills that affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.

Femi Adesina, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians are lucky to have the president lead them at a time like this.

The presidential spokesperson said this via a tweet on Tuesday, while reacting to a comment ascribed to him by ‘mischief makers’.

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says the current coronavirus pandemic should teach Nigeria to abandon triborigin.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he stated that a large number of doctors battling Coronavirus in the North are people of Southern origin. While a huge number of those still supplying food to the South are people of Northern origin.

Rotimi Jolayemi, aka Oba Akewi, Nigerian journalist has been charged by police for inciting “annoyance” and “hatred” against minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed. Press secretary to the ministry of information and culture, Joe Mutah said, “It is not everything that the minister will react to,” when he minister was unavailable for comment.

The Kogi State Government has acquired over 5,000 testing kits to ensure the state maintains its zero cases in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo made this known on Tuesday.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that it will continue hydroxychloroquine clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This is coming despite the suspension of the same trial by the World Health Organisation.NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known on Tuesday during a programme on Television Continental.

Ishaq Akintola, director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), says those governors who allowed congregational Eid prayers should be impeached.

Many States in the country obviously flouted the directives of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 on physical distancing and compulsory use of face masks in public places — during the eid celebration on Sunday.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has called for the disbandment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s federal executive council and also describe it as cancerous.

This was contained in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the party.A statement by the PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “Our party asserts that this situation is a mark of failure by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide organized leadership for our nation.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has begun enrollment of national identity numbers (NIN) for Nigerians in 15 countries. Aliyu Aziz, NIMC director-general, told journalists saying the diaspora enrollment has seen 41 million Nigerians now registered. “As of today, we have reached a record 41 million by sheer determination and hard work. I owe all of this to the great staff of the NIMC who pushed themselves beyond their limits to see this happen,” he told journalists.