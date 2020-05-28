Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th May 2020

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced this during the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday. The minister, however, said the evacuation is expected to continue soon. Among the new measures, the minister, announced was the cancelling of quarantining in hotels.

Ahead of May 29 Independent day celebration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid false performance claims and empty promises on the celebration day. This was contained in a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the party on Wednesday.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lifted the ban on religious gatherings in the State. The Governor on Wednesday announced that worship centres in the State will resume on Friday months after being shut down in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has announced that as a measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the federal government is considering morning and afternoon classes as it plans to re-open schools across the nation. He made this known during a media briefing on schools re-opening across the country.

Governor Godwin Obaseki has released an official statement disregarding reports that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has adopted a consensus candidate of pastor Ize Iyamu as the next gubernatorial poll in the state approaches. According to a statement by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, he said the state chapter of the party would pick the candidate for the election and not the Abuja chapter of the party.

The senate committee on Niger Delta affairs says it will probe the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), no matter the intimidation. The committee said in its response to an allegation made by Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting managing director of the commission.

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has accused the duo of Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu of trying hard to please president Muhammadu Buhari and his chief of staff, professor Ibrahim Gambari. Omokri made the comment via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday after both presidential aides came out at different times to praise Buhari.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says President Muhammadu Buhari will be praised as a COVID-19 hero in Africa at the end of the pandemic.Shehu, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the president would not only be celebrated in the country, but across West Africa after coronavirus is defeated.

The chairman of the presidential task force(PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has announced that the nation has made positive stride in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on May 18, 2020, Mr Mustapha announced that three out of the numerous claims of COVID-19 herbal cure have been validated and forwarded to relevant authorities for validation.

Many children said to have escaped from Boko Haram captivity in Nigeria’s north-east are being tortured by the military, according to latest reports.

Amnesty International (AI) revealed this in a report to commemorate Children’s Day on Wednesday, entitled ‘We dried our tears’.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has expressed confidence that he will win a second term in office amid the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Edo state.

He made this known while speaking on Channels Television ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday.