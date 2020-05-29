Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th May 2020

The federal government says hotels and schools will be used for isolating COVID-19 patients, if hospitals become overburdened.

This was made known by Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, while speaking at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W has also joined other Nigerians to lament about the killings said to be ongoing in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna state. The singer via a tweet on his twitter handle said while racism is killing black people in America, tribalism and genocide is claiming lives in Nigeria.

The Presidency says that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 saved the country from total collapse. According to the Presidency, Buhari’s administration has made a salutary impact in almost all the facets of Nigerian life. This was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has reacted to the death of a Nigerian man after he was brutally beaten in India.

The Nigerian businessman, popularly called Sunny Mike, was beaten to death on Wednesday, May 27, at Palam, New Delhi.

Nollywood sweetheart, Genevieve Nnaji has shared some kind words to healthcare workers working tirelessly amidst the coronavirus.

The actress, on Twitter, shared these words as she also asked her fans and followers to tag any healthcare workers they know.

Hadiza El-Rufai, the wife of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has shared her stance on certain things while responding to Nigerians who attacked her on Twitter.

Some hours ago, Mrs. El-Rufai was bashed by Nigerian Twitter users for not commenting on the lingering crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru on Thursday debunked reports that the senate chamber is always quick to approve loan requests from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Making the clarification while speaking with newsmen shortly after the plenary, Basiru said the latest loan request took the senators about six weeks of intense scrutiny before it was granted approval.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has revealed that he is not interested in becoming the President of Biafra when it is actualized.

Kanu insisted that his only interest was to ensure the actualization of Biafra and not to become president.

Lagos State government has approved the establishment of the State Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU) for the National Cash Transfer programme.

The State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke made this known on Thursday in Lagos.

The National Assembly has passed the revised 2020 budget of N10.505 trillion for second reading.

Recall that earlier in the day, it was reported that the Senate had received the revised 2020 Budget.