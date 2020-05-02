Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd May 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 2nd May 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

PTF Release Guidelines To Implement Gradual Easing Of Lockdown

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has released the guidelines for the implementation of the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown.

Rivers Relaxes Lockdown. Enforce Facemask In Public Places

The Rivers state government on Friday announced the relaxation of lockdown of the stare and equally declares the use of face mask in public places mandatory.

Nigeria Will Do Anything For Ventilators – Donald Trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has revealed that Nigeria will do anything to have ventilators needed in the world’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

House Of Reps Insists Of Two-Month Of Free Electricity For Nigerian

The house of representatives has maintained that poor Nigerians should not be denied free electricity during the lockdown period because the rich who are the minority would profit from it.

Prepare For The Aftermath Of Pandemic – APC Tells Nigeria

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has issued a statement to celebrate the international workers day by calling on Nigerian workforce to use the opportunity of lockdown to learn some new skills so as to fit into global changing working environments.

Employers Must Obtain Clearance From FG To Layoff Workers – Ngige

The federal government has advised employers against sacking workers without obtaining clearance.

Obiano Orders Compulsory Use Of Face Masks As Workers Resume On Monday

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has ordered civil and public servants in the state, including primary and secondary school teachers to resume work on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

We Are Struggling With Bed Spaces In Lagos Isolation Centers – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is “struggling” for bed spaces to treat COVID-19 patients in Lagos state.

Palliatives: ‘We Can’t Publish Names Of Beneficiaries’ – Minister

Sadiya Umar-Farouk, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, says names of beneficiaries of government interventions can’t be published.

Discontinue Lockdown – Ayade Urges FG

Governor of River State, Benedict Ayade has called on the Federal Government to allow healthy Nigerians work and move freely amidst the coronavirus pandemic.