Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th May 2020

The Ekiti state government has announced that it generated not less than N2 million from imposing fines on over 100 people who defied the lockdown imposed on the state.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-kolade while assuring residents that the state’s molecular laboratory would become functional by Monday, June 1.

The Lagos state police command has confirmed the arrest of its officer who allegedly fired and killed a 16-year-old girl named Tina in Iyana Oworo area of the state. Bala Elkana, the state police spokesman confirmed his arrest via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) has announced a scheme which will see unemployed youths in rural areas earning N20,000 per month. He said N46.2 billion has been voted for the payment of the 774,000 people to be engaged under the special public works programme.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dedicated his first year in office to all frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking during the first anniversary of his tenure in office, acknowledged the work and support of health workers at this period.

A 16-year-old girl named Tina has reportedly met her untimely death after a trigger happy police shot her. According to a Twitter user @Mohammedblack who shared the story, the young girl died at the hospital.

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Governor Nasir El-rufai to open churches in the State. Recall that the Kaduna State Government had lockdown the state for 30 days some weeks ago, including worship centres, in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus says President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, five-year-old administration has been a total waste. Secondus said this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, titled “Five years of Buhari- The Road that should not have been followed”.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case against Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Adeleke was charged to court by the Federal Government over alleged exam malpractice.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has declared support for the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina. Obi urged Africa and state governments to rally round and support Adesina to avoid consequences

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide all under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, has given his own summary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s five years in office.

Reno described the five years of Buhari’s rule as “sorrow, tears and blood.”

The staunch critic of the President went on to give reasons for his assertion.‘

Buhari’ Emergence In 2015 Plunged Nigeria Into Destruction — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the rule of President Muhammadu Buhari for the last five years as disastrous.

Fani-Kayode expressed that he could see nothing more than sorrow, bloodshed, poverty, despair and diseases as products of President Buhari’s 5-year stay at the Presidential Villa.

The federal government has scored the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari high in the area of security and power supply in the last one year.

The minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known during his press conference address to mark the first year of Buhari’s second term in office.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to a report by Amnesty International accusing the military of arresting and torturing children that escaped from Book Haram custody. According to him, Amnesty International was only trying to undermine the success and efforts of the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency.