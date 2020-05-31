Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st May 2020

The corpse of a former commissioner for youths and sports in Edo state, Mr. Presley Ediagbonya has been found by the State’s Police Command in a forest.

According to report, the deceased was allegedly abducted by gunmen in his farm at Utese village, Ovia North-East LGA of the state on May, 16th 2020.

Senator Dino Melaye says that Covid-19 case in Kogi state is real, stating that he personally knows the patient.

Earlier, the family of the patient, identified as the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, confirmed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s on his status.

Bauchi State Government has revealed that the mysterious deaths recorded in the State has been as a result of illegal abortions.

An investigation carried out by the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has revealed that illegal abortion by unqualified medical practitioners is the cause of mysterious deaths in Azare and other local government areas in the northern part of the state.

Lai Mohammed has announced that by 2023, the country will enjoy at least 11,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2023.

He made this known on Friday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the Siemens AG power deal.

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has revealed that president Muhammadu Buhari has always been a major inspiration to him long before he even joined politics.Speaking via hiss official Twitter handle on Saturday, he revealed that the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu made him become a good public administrator.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the general public that the novel coronavirus would not affect the country’s electoral process.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the electoral body, he assured that states with scheduled election for the year 2020 would go ahead with the election as planned.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has cried out that he is currently battling gang up from people he had worked with before becoming governor. He made this known in a chat with journalists on Friday, 29th May during the celebration of his one year in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Africa may very well be a key player in global manufacturing as the world adapts to changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The President said this in an article in Newsweek, a US publication on Friday. What we need now is for the vision of others to match our own,” Buhari said.

Police in Kaduna State have dismissed claims on social media about fresh attacks in Southern Kaduna.

According to the Kaduna Police command, the stories of fresh attacks are fake, saying it was deliberately disseminated to create fear and apprehension in the minds of the public.

Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has charged his supporters to focus on good governance rather than his next political move.

Speaking during a recent television program, he added that it is only God that can determine his next political future while being asked on his move for 2023.

Family members of the index case of COVID-19 in Kogi have said the patient did not contract the disease from another state as he has not travelled anywhere recently.

In a statement on Friday, Tai Ejibunu, Obatebise of Oweland, said the index case identified as Ahmad Ejibunu, chief imam of Kabba, may have been infected in Kogi.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the country could move forward with road, rail and power station construction, “partly under own resources, thanks to close to $1bn which was stolen by the regime of late General Sani Abacha.Buhari in a new article thanked all the nations that have been returning the stolen funds back to Nigeria.