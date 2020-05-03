Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd May 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 2nd May 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

WHO To Commence Vaccine Trials In Nigeria

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that Nigeria has expressed interest to be part of the global solidarity trial of the vaccines being developed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganduje Relaxes Presidential Lockdown In Kano State

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the relaxation of the lockdown order imposed on the state by President Muhammadu President Muhammadu Buhari.

Life Won’t Return To Normalcy Until 2021 – NCDC DG

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says Nigeria and the rest of the world next year would not return to normalcy until 2021.

Tackle Fake News Vigorously – Buhari Tells Journalists

As journalists celebrate 2020 world freedom day, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged journalists to vigorously tackle fake news and hate speech.

Kogi Government Denies Spending N7bn To Construct Isolation Center

The Kogi State government has dismissed claims that it spent N7 billion naira to construct an isolation center for COVID-19 cases.

Lockdown: FG Orders Release Of 17,500 Metric Tons Of Grains

The federal government has ordered the release of 17,50 metric tonnes of grains to the public as palliative, following the lockdown imposed on the nation.

Movement Not Allowed For Lagos Workers In Ogun State – Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said the COVID-19 lockdown in the state will now end on May 9. The Governor expressed that residents of the state who work in Lagos State are not permitted to move out or into the state as the lockdown eases next week.

PTF Release Guidelines To Implement Gradual Easing Of Lockdown

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has released the guidelines for the implementation of the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown.

Rivers Relaxes Lockdown. Enforce Facemask In Public Places

The Rivers state government on Friday announced the relaxation of lockdown of the stare and equally declares the use of face mask in public places mandatory.

Nigeria Will Do Anything For Ventilators – Donald Trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has revealed that Nigeria will do anything to have ventilators needed in the world’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease.