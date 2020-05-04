Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th May 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th May 2020.

Lagos Records 62 New Cases As FG Relaxes Lockdown

The Lagos State Government has confirmed 62 cases of coronavirus. A tweet by the State Ministry for Health on Sunday, said it has 1,068 confirmed cases in the state.

Many People Believe COVID-19 Is Fake – Borno Deputy Governor

Umar Kadafur, deputy governor of Borno State, says there are some people in the state who strongly believe that COVID-19 is not real.

We Will Get Through This Pandemic In Good Shape – Sanwo-Olu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the country and its people will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger.

Rules, Regulations For Post-Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT

Following the easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja from May 4 -7, the federal government has given the description of the types of activities allowed under Phase 1.

MC Oluomo Ask Lagos Drivers Not To Pick Passengers With No Facemask

As Lagosians gear up for the relaxation of the lockdown imposed on the state from Monday, 4th May, the state chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has ordered commercial bus drivers in the state not to pick passengers without face masks.

WHO To Commence Vaccine Trials In Nigeria

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that Nigeria has expressed interest to be part of the global solidarity trial of the vaccines being developed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tackle Fake News Vigorously – Buhari Tells Journalists

As journalists celebrate 2020 world freedom day, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged journalists to vigorously tackle fake news and hate speech.

Kogi Government Denies Spending N7bn To Construct Isolation Center

The Kogi State government has dismissed claims that it spent N7 billion naira to construct an isolation center for COVID-19 cases.

Lockdown: FG Orders Release Of 17,500 Metric Tons Of Grains

The federal government has ordered the release of 17,50 metric tonnes of grains to the public as palliative, following the lockdown imposed on the nation.

Movement Not Allowed For Lagos Workers In Ogun State – Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said the COVID-19 lockdown in the state will now end on May 9. The Governor expressed that residents of the state who work in Lagos State are not permitted to move out or into the state as the lockdown eases next week.