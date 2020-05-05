Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th May 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 5th May 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Delta Government Threatens To Quarantine Anyone Seen Without Facemask

Delta Government has issued strong warning to residents who will go out without wearing a facemask, threatening that such persons will be quarantined at isolation centres in the State.

Buhari Begs International Financial Institutions To Cancel Nigeria’s Debt

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked international financial institutions to help member states to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Violate Lockdown Regulations Forfeit Vehicles – Fayemi Warns Drivers

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has announced new guidelines for easing the Coronavirus lockdown in the state.

Immigration Service Resumes Issuance Of Passport

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has ordered passport offices nationwide to take advantage of the Federal Government phased easing of lockdown to release processed passport to applicants.

Nigerian Government Receives $311 Abacha Loot From US

The Nigerian government has received $311,797,866.11 recovered assets of General Sani Abacha repatriated from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

Lagos Records 62 New Cases As FG Relaxes Lockdown

The Lagos State Government has confirmed 62 cases of coronavirus. A tweet by the State Ministry for Health on Sunday, said it has 1,068 confirmed cases in the state.

Many People Believe COVID-19 Is Fake – Borno Deputy Governor

Umar Kadafur, deputy governor of Borno State, says there are some people in the state who strongly believe that COVID-19 is not real.

We Will Get Through This Pandemic In Good Shape – Sanwo-Olu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the country and its people will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger.

Rules, Regulations For Post-Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT

Following the easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja from May 4 -7, the federal government has given the description of the types of activities allowed under Phase 1.

MC Oluomo Ask Lagos Drivers Not To Pick Passengers With No Facemask

As Lagosians gear up for the relaxation of the lockdown imposed on the state from Monday, 4th May, the state chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has ordered commercial bus drivers in the state not to pick passengers without face masks.