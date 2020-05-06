Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th May 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 6th May 2020.

Buhari Writes Reps – Seeks Approval Of N850bn Loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, for the approval of N850 billion loan. The lawmakers read the letter on the floor of the House during its plenary session on Tuesday.

FG Finally Reveals Drug Used In Treating COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has revealed the drug used in treating COVID-19 patients in Nigeria. Ehanire, during a press briefing on Tuesday, said Nigeria has started using Remdesivir.

Buhari Waives Import Duty On Medical Supplies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies.

Prepare For A Fresh Lockdown – NCDC DG

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has warned Nigerians of risking another lockdown if the guidelines were not observed and there was a surge in coronavirus cases.

Delta Government Threatens To Quarantine Anyone Seen Without Facemask

Delta Government has issued strong warning to residents who will go out without wearing a facemask, threatening that such persons will be quarantined at isolation centres in the State.

Buhari Begs International Financial Institutions To Cancel Nigeria’s Debt

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked international financial institutions to help member states to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Violate Lockdown Regulations Forfeit Vehicles – Fayemi Warns Drivers

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has announced new guidelines for easing the Coronavirus lockdown in the state.

Immigration Service Resumes Issuance Of Passport

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has ordered passport offices nationwide to take advantage of the Federal Government phased easing of lockdown to release processed passport to applicants.

Nigerian Government Receives $311 Abacha Loot From US

The Nigerian government has received $311,797,866.11 recovered assets of General Sani Abacha repatriated from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

Lagos Records 62 New Cases As FG Relaxes Lockdown

The Lagos State Government has confirmed 62 cases of coronavirus. A tweet by the State Ministry for Health on Sunday, said it has 1,068 confirmed cases in the state.