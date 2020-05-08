Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th May 2020

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says a senior police officer in the state is frustrating the efforts of the state government to achieve the total lockdown of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen, Wike revealed that the senior police officer is a deputy commissioner of police in the state.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, pressure has begun to mount on President Muhammadu Buhari to lock down the country in order to avert disaster.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria has 3,145 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 103 deaths recorded.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the minister for humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has insisted that the federal government in conjunction with States would go ahead with the feeding of school children in their respective homes since schools have been shut down.She made this known on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM has announced that all the 256 Dubai returnees have landed safely in Lagos State.The evacuated Nigerians, who returned from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, also tested negative for coronavirus before boarding their flight.

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, on Thursday asked a delegation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the ministry of health to go on 14-day isolation or leave the state immediately.

The federal government had sent a delegation to Kogi to assist the state which has not recorded any COVID-19 case to boost its testing capacity.

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has opined that Nigeria in the hands of a Nyesom Wike would have been much more better than Nigeria in the hands of an ‘inept creature like president Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further described Wike as a man whose passion, energy and personality are so refreshing.

The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP)has vehemently rejected the N108 ex-depot fuel price and insisted on N70 pump price.

This was made known via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the opposition Party.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has said that a further $319m – N121bn – of late General Sani Abacha loot was in France and the United Kingdom.

The embassy in a statement said that there is $167m in stolen assets in France while there is a separate $152m in the UK which is being challenged in court.