Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th May 2020

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has decried reports that security operatives were sabotaging the enforcement of the ban on interstate travels.

According to him, “Reports from various parts of the country at the close of day, 6th May, 2020 indicate the following:

Dahiru Saleh, the judge who annulled the June 12 1993 presidential election, has died in his home town, Azare of Bauchi.

According to the TheCable, the late judge held the traditional title of ‘Mutawallen’ Katagum Emirate in Bauchi until his death on Thursday evening.

The Federal Government says a fresh lockdown of the country is imminent over the violation of the guidelines on the ease of the lockdown in the country. This was made known by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu on Thursday in Abuja, at the 27th joint national briefing of the committee.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie says he doesn’t understand why Nigerian leaders are looting the country dry.Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he further queried if they are in a cult that forbids them from developing their countries.

The committee set up by the Jigawa State government to investigate mysterious deaths in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state, has submitted its report. The report states that although 92 corpses were buried within eight days in two cemeteries in the LGA, the deaths are unconnected to COVID-19.

The founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as the Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has again described the closure of Church doors as a spiritual famine.He expressed that it is more devastating than the virus itself and has no vaccine.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says Kogi rejected the help offered by the agency to ascertain the COVID-19 situation in the state.Kogi and Cross River are the two states yet to confirm a single case of the disease in the country.The Kogi state government had alleged that there are attempts to declare fake COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that treatment centres are running out of bed space. The SGF, during the national briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Friday., expressed that this information was gotten from reports from states in the country.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi says the state may record between 90,000 and 120,000 cases of COVID-19 by July or August.

According to the commissioner, the COVID-19 cases in the state is expected to reach its peak between that period.Speaking during a media briefing on the update of COVID-19 in the state, held in Alausa, Ikeja,