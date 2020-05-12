Nigerian NewspaperHeadlines Today: 12th May 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the manifest incompetence of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency is destroying Nigeria.

PDP said Buhari’s lack of visibility and failure to personally lead from the front is responsible for the failure to check the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, says commercial bus drivers and their conductors are culpable in the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, he accused them of aiding the spread of the disease by sharing facemasks to their passengers who don’t have and also retrieving it back when they alight only to give out same to another sets of passengers.

The chief nursing officer at a family health care provider in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta has raised the alarm that there could be population surge in Ogun state when the lockdown on the state is finally relaxed.

The chief nurse said this might be so because women who use various contraceptive method in family planning have not been able to access health cares in the state as a result of the lockdown.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has donated all its 425 health facilities across the country as isolation centers for COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said state governments can now take advantage of the facilities.

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Onueze Okocha (SAN) says measures taken by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to fight coronavirus pandemic are appropriate.

According to Okocha (SAN), anyone who is uncomfortable with the Executive Orders should approach the courts.

A new report has indicated that Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia state is still in Kuje prison, despite the Supreme court ruling that ordered a fresh trial for him.

According to the report, this is so because he did not include a release clause in the application he filed.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dismissed rumours that the telecoms industry will switch to fifth-generation (5G) network on May 12.

There have been claims from various quarters that 5G radiation is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic — one that has left many people apprehensive of the technological advancement.

Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the ban on domestic flights.

He said lifting the ban is necessary as the economic loss being incurred is be too much for the country to bear.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) – formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly, has called on Nigerian church leaders to offer their church halls as Isolation centers to the government as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Bakare’s advice comes days after Bishop David Oyedepo and Chris Oyakhilome kicked against the federal government’s Continuous ban on religious gatherings.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has accused his counterparts in the North of playing politics with the evacuation of Almajiri and their COVID-19 status.

Some of the Almajiris had tested positive to COVID-19 upon arrival in their States of origin.

Former Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said he has cut down on his involvement in politics since 2015, so he can concentrate on his Foundation.

Jonathan stated this during the inauguration of the Bayelsa State executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Governor Douye Diri on Sunday.