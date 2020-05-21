Nigerian Paralympic Champion, Oyema Gets 4-Year Ban, Loses Medal

By
Michael Isaac
-
Esther Onyema
Esther Onyema

Esther Oyema, Nigerian Para powerlifter, and Paralympic gold medalist has been stripped off her medal after she violated an anti-doping rule, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced.

As a result, she has been banned for four years.

After the Lagos 2019 International Para Powerlifting Competition in Nigeria, a prohibited substance known as 19-norandrosterone, was found in a urine sample she provided on January 28, 2019.

Oyema, who won the gold at London 2012 in the women’s 48kg, will now be ineligible for competition for four years from May 3, 2019, to May 2, 2023, thus missing the opportunity of Tokyo 2020.

