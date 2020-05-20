Nigerian Postal Service Headquarters On Fire

Wildfire on Wednesday gutted the Abuja headquarters of the Nigerian postal service (NIPOST)

According to reports, the fire incident started around 9am while the staff of the agency had resumed to commence the day’s work.

Further reports indicated that the fire was put out and prevented from escalating.

The fire affected the second floor of the building located in the Garki area of the city.

Before the arrival of fire fighters, residents and staff were seen throwing things including stones at the building in a bid to put out the fire.

The incident happened about a week after all members of staff of the agency were directed to resume work.