Nigerians Abroad To Pay N297,600 For Isolation Stay Before Evacuation

The ministry of foreign affairs says Nigerians who wish to be brought back into the country must pay an extra N297,600 on their flight tickets to cover their stay in isolation.

Foreign affairs spokesman Ferdinand Nwonye confirmed the new guidelines, saying Nigerian missions abroad have been asked to inform Nigerians abroad of the development.

A letter to the Nigerian mission in Thailand, dated May 14, 2020 and signed by the Head of Chancery, Nigerian Mission in Thailand, Nicholas Uhomoibhi, said, “Dear prospective evacuees, I am directed to bring to your attention that due to measures that are beyond the control of the COVID-19 local organising team in Nigeria, all evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to now pay (for) quarantine, isolation, accommodation centre or hotel before departure and arrival in Nigeria.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees are to note the negotiated rate: Accommodation, N15,000 for 16 days (N240,000);

Feeding, N3,600 for 16 days (N57,000). Total, N297,600.”

“Kindly note that the rates were negotiated in Nigeria and the embassy has been directed not to airlift any evacuees who fail to pay the fees.”

Nwonye revealed further that similar letters have been sent to other mission.