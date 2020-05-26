Nigerians Are Lucky To Have Buhari Lead Them At A Time Like This: Adesina

Femi Adesina, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians are lucky to have the president lead them at a time like this.

The presidential spokesperson said this via a tweet on Tuesday, while reacting to a comment ascribed to him by ‘mischief makers’.

Although Adesina didn’t state the said comment, he, however, stressed that he is a ‘Buharist’ and has no apologies about it.

He tweeted: “A quote from mischief makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh. I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the President is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to have him at a time like this. All attempts to demonize me will fail.”