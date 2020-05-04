Nigerians Are The Problem, Not The System: Diane Russet

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet says Nigerians are the major problem of the country and not the system.

According to the screen diva, until Nigerians become the change they yearn, the country might just get better.

She made this known via a tweet she sent out on Herr official Twitter handle on Monday, 4th May.

She wrote, “In the end we are the problem, it’s not just our system, we Nigerians are our problem, when we become the change we want to see then maybe just maybe this country will be better.”