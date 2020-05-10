Nigerians Blast Wike For Demolishing Hotel For Violating Lockdown Order

Nigerians have taken to social media to call out Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike for demolishing Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel in the state.

The governor had made the move to pull down the hotels after they allegedly violated the lockdown directives.

The governor had imposed a lockdown in the state and directed all hotels in the state to shutdown as parts of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to reports, the demolition of one of the hotels was personally supervised by the governor while the other hotel was supervised by other government officials.

This has sparked the reactions from many Nigerians on Twitter, as they have taken to the platform to condemn the act.

