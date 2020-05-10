Nigerians Blast Wike For Demolishing Hotel For Violating Lockdown Order

Nigerians have taken to social media to call out Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike for demolishing Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel in the state.

The governor had made the move to pull down the hotels after they allegedly violated the lockdown directives.

The governor had imposed a lockdown in the state and directed all hotels in the state to shutdown as parts of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to reports, the demolition of one of the hotels was personally supervised by the governor while the other hotel was supervised by other government officials.

This has sparked the reactions from many Nigerians on Twitter, as they have taken to the platform to condemn the act.

Read Also: BREAKING: Wike Demolishes Two Hotels For ‘Flouting’ Lockdown Directive

See reactions below

Wike was showing necessary action and ensuring security agencies do their job well. He was conmended for that by many & rightly so. But going on to demolish an hotel is definitely way out of order. That sort of action is really condemnable. A fine should have been appropriate. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 10, 2020

Imagine Buhari giving executive order for Nyesom Wike's properties to be confiscated because he's being accused of corruption. You'll see him running to America & Australia calling for respect for rule of law. Just small Rivers state in his hands, he's acting like an old emperor. — Ediong (@Ediong) May 10, 2020

If you really think Wike is doing all these because he deeply cares for the people of Rivers State, you are joking. All I see a man who is power drunk. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/DaminaboEric/status/1259484626420215813?s=19

Governor Wike has taken this clowning for camera too far. There’s no justification for demolishing a hotel for violating lockdown order. That hotel owner in PHC needs strong legal representation to sue the state government, because he’s a legitimate case against the local tyrant. pic.twitter.com/XaTcwfly9Q — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) May 10, 2020

Nyesom Wike is at this point, in a huge competition with Corona Virus to see who can ruin the lives of the people of Rivers State faster.

This is not leadership. This is irrational brutality and dictatorship hiding under the cover of #COVID19 enforcement. pic.twitter.com/4DPoxJW0Fa — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) May 10, 2020