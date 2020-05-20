Nigerians Celebrate Iconic Music Legend, Lagbaja At 60

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, singer, songwriter, and percussionist, Lagbaja, has continued to receive accolades and praises from notable Nigerians and fans on social media on his 60th birthday.

Many have flooded their respective pages on different social media platforms with pictures of the music icon while wishing him a happy birthday and many more years.

Lagbaja is well known for his signature use of mask which covers his identity.

Celebrating him, fans took to sharing his photos and gushing over his creative works.

