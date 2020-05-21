Nigerians Disagree With Adesua Etomi For Saying Gbegiri Is Trash

Nigerian actress v has bared her hatred for Nigerian soup Gbegiri as according to the actress, it is best to describe the soup as trash.

Etomi stated that peer pressure made her eat the soup but after eating it, she knows better now and will not eat it again.

She tweeted;

”I’ve decided that gbegiri is trash. Peer pressure made me eat it with my amala but I have grown as an individual and now I know without a shadow of doubt that I prefer my amala with ewedu and fried peppery stew. Signed, Ex gbegiri sufferer”

Some of her followers have since disagreed with her. One person tweeted;

Guys, what do you think, is Gbegiri trash or nah?

