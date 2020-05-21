Nigerians Drag Tonto Dikeh For Kissing Her Son, Andre (Video)

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh recently took to her Instagram story to share a cute moment she had with her son, King Andre.

The single mum of one posted a video in which she could be seen begging her son to kiss her multiple times on the lips.

Dikeh, who was clearly enjoying her son’s company, also asked him for a hug while pretending to be sad.

The video has since garnered mixed reactions among web users.

Some have opined that the act was inappropriate while others saw nothing wrong with it.

Watch the video below: