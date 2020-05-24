‘Nigerians Have Improved, Nobody Asked Me Money For Eid’ – Hushpuppi

Popular Instagram big boy, Raymond Hushpuppi says Nigeria has definitely improved.

The Dubai based popular big boy made the declaration because he didn’t get anybody to ask him for ‘Sallah money’ for the first time this year.

He then went on to hail President Muhammadu Buhari for a job well done. Do you agree with him???

Read Also: Hushpuppi Warns Against Bringing ‘Unwanted Babies’ Into The World To Suffer

He made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on Sunday, 24th May.

He wrote:

Nobody ask me money for eid this year, e be like say Nigeria don improve. Buhari I see your hand.