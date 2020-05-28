Nigerians Lament Over Mass Killings In Southern Kaduna

Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter, a microblogging platform to lament about the reported killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna state.

Reno Omokri, and other popular Twitter users have shared photos of the alleged massacre ongoing in some parts of the state, while calling for justice.

According to them, unknown assailants invade several communities, perpetuating mayhem on defenseless people, despite the coronavirus lock down imposed on state by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been given by the state government on the purported killings of innocent people.

See some reactions below

It is good that @JohnBoyega is so outraged at White racists cops who killed George Floyd. But I wish he would also lend his voice to #EndSouthernKadunaMassKillings. Please help retweet this. Perhaps John will be made aware. The photos are just too gruesome to be shown on @Twitter — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 28, 2020

Deaths is what we wake up to see every morning and we sleep with our Eyes open not knowing what the next day hold, than death. #EndSouthernKadunaMassKillings https://t.co/DI4F1du50L — 💯% (@courage4Eye) May 28, 2020

I have visited several Southern Kaduna communities and the level of wickedness unleashed on the people is damning. What I saw there traumatized so much I couldn't write some of the stories. https://t.co/RDbY2D9aoU — Ibanga Isine (@Ibykul) May 28, 2020

All hands must be on deck to condemn it, those found to be sponsoring or that are cupable should be brought to book.

We need to do better as a nation.#EndSouthernKadunaMassKillings #SouthernKadunaMassacre #Sokotoisbleeding #southernkadunableeds — Uncle Dee (@AmooDeji) May 28, 2020