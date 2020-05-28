Nigerians Lament Over Mass Killings In Southern Kaduna

By
Verity Awala
-
Governor Elrufai
Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state

Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter, a microblogging platform to lament about the reported killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna state.

Reno Omokri, and other popular Twitter users have shared photos of the alleged massacre ongoing in some parts of the state, while calling for justice.

According to them, unknown assailants invade several communities, perpetuating mayhem on defenseless people, despite the coronavirus lock down imposed on state by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Read Also: Despite Almost 2 Months, El-Rufai Says No Date For Relaxing Kaduna Lockdown Yet

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been given by the state government on the purported killings of innocent people.

See some reactions below

 

