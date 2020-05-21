Nigerians React As DJ Cuppy Expresses Interest In BBNaija Audition

Nigerians on twitter have reacted to DJ Cuppy’s intention to participate in the BBNaija season 5 competition.

The 27-year-old who tweeted about her wish to be in Big Brother’s house got a lot of attention and many shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Cuppy wrote: “#BBNaija is coming back? Maybe I will finally enter the house this Season”

Many are of the opinion that the artist has achieved enough in life and she should leave the opportunity for other people to benefit from.

See Reactions Here: