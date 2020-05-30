Nigeria’s Economy Going Into Depression, Says El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has expressed worry over the Nigeria’s economy following the scare of the coronavirus.

Speaking with the State House correspondents on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he revealed that the country’s economy is currently going into depression.

He said:

“The economy is going to go into depression; there is nothing we can do about that; revenues have collapsed, yet you still have to invest in more public health facilities.

Read Also: ‘People Are Dying In Your State’, Adesua Etomi Tells El-Rufai

“Most of the leaders have to invest in treatment despite the condition and weighed to invest in security.”

He added that it is a difficult time for those at the leadership positions even as he called on all leaders to work in unity.

“This time is a very difficult time to be in a leadership position and that is why the people and the leaders must all work together and pray for God to end this Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a major problem, but we are working together,” El-rufai added.