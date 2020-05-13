Nigeria’s Infection Toll Drops As NCDC Releases New Data

Nigeria’s infection toll on Tuesday showed a drop in the latest data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as 146 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

With the current number, the total number of cases in the country is now 4,787, while 158 persons have lost their lives to the deadly disease.

Lagos continues to be the epicenter of the disease, with 58 new infections and Kano comes behind with 27 new infections.

Read Also: Buhari’s Incompetence, Backseat Governance Destroying Nigeria: PDP

The NCDC persistently advocates frequent hand washing, social and physical distancing as the proven method to tackle the spread of the pandemic in the country.