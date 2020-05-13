Nina Ivy Flaunts Diamond Wedding Ring, Baby Bump In New Photos

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nina Ivy
Nina Ivy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy, took to her Instagram story to flaunt her diamond wedding ring and her protruding baby bump.

The reality Tv star cum actress showed off her expensive wedding ring and she noted that she loves it.

The expectant entrepreneur also shared some photos of herself posing inside an elevator.

In one of the photos she took in the elevator, the reality Tv star wrote ‘fatty,’ in reaction to her pregnancy body.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Mike And His Pregnant Wife, Perri Take Simi’s Duduke’s Challenge (Video)

See screenshots of her posts below:

Photo of her wedding ring
Photo of her wedding ring

The pregnant reality star pictured in the elevator
The pregnant reality star pictured in the elevator

