Nina Ivy Flaunts Diamond Wedding Ring, Baby Bump In New Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy, took to her Instagram story to flaunt her diamond wedding ring and her protruding baby bump.

The reality Tv star cum actress showed off her expensive wedding ring and she noted that she loves it.

The expectant entrepreneur also shared some photos of herself posing inside an elevator.

In one of the photos she took in the elevator, the reality Tv star wrote ‘fatty,’ in reaction to her pregnancy body.

See screenshots of her posts below: