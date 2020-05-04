Nine Pastors Arrested For Holding Church Service In Bayelsa

The COVID-19 Taskforce has arrested 9 Pastors in Bayelsa State for holding church services in the state.

The Pastors who were arrested on Sunday, May 3 by the Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19 include P. B. Barima of the Methodist Church, Obogoro, Timi Aaron of Believers Love World, Akenfa, Adaba Glory of Saint Paul Healing Church, and Chris Ezene of God’s Grace Salvation Ministry, Obogoro.

Others are Pius B. James of Prophetic Grace Love Ministry, Opolo; Alfred Munemune of Halleluyah Deliverance Ministries International; Daniel Owi, Winners Chapel, Obogoro; Sardauna Oguta, All for Christ Zion Church, Akenfa 3; and Tony Justice Samugba, New Covenant Tabernacle Ministry also of Akenfa 3.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and member of the task force, Freston Akpor said the pastors are being detained at the police headquarters in the state and would be charged to court for alleged violation of the COVID-19 order.

The South-South state has so far recorded 5 cases of Coronavirus.