Nkechi Blessing Advises Fans On Importance Of Blocking Critics

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared some piece of advice to her fans and followers.

The actress shared how she has been managing social media critics as she encouraged her fans to do the same.

Miss Blessing pointed out that lately, she has been blocking more critics than replying to them as she pointed out how easy that was.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “Do you know Blocking people, ignoring them totally like they do not exist, cuts deeper than a knife? The moment I learnt that act I found peace…”

See Her Post Here: