Nkechi Blessing, Others React As IGP Investigates Celebrities Using Police As Errand Boys

Some of Nigeria’s celebrities have reacted to a report that the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, is investigating the use of police officers as errand boys by celebrities.

This is coming after an order was passed on investigating the flamboyant lifestyle of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money.

The probe also covers investigating the use of police officers as errand boys.

Some celebrities have now reacted to this.

Sososoberekon wrote: “When did Flamboyant lifestyle turn crime. Envy”.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday: “Nigerians and jealousy…Na wah!”

Yomi Gold: “They don’t want us to be safe … They don’t want us to enjoy this life”.

