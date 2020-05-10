Nkechi Blessing Rains Curses On Fan Who Called Her A Fraudster (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has hastily cursed out a follower who insinuated she is a fraudster.

It all started after the single mother of one took to her Instagram page to announce a giveaway.

The follower who probably has not won any on her page decided to call her fake.

READ ALSO – Make Your Pages Accessible Before I Reply You -Nkechi Blessing To Men Sliding Into Her DM

The actress who is one to always get back on defending herself, replied the fan as she rained curses on the fan.

See Photo Here: