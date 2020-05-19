NNPC, CBN To Fund Accommodation, Feeding Of Nigerian Returnees During Quarantine

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) have agreed to fund the cost of quarantine accommodation and feeding of all Nigerian returnees from abroad during the pandemic period.

This was made known in a tweet sent out on the verified Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media.

See what he tweeted below:

“The NNPC and CBN agree to fund, as part of their CSR, the cost of quarantine accommodation and feeding for all Nigerians returning to the country from abroad, the Foreign Affairs’ Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has disclosed.”