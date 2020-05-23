‘No 1 Killer In Nigeria Is ‘Eye Service’ – Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade has described ‘eye service’ as the number one killer in Africa especially Nigeria.

The singer in her comment further advised Nigerians to stop pretending.

She then advised them to be good and if not, continue being a normal wicked staff.

Read Also: There Are Always Going To Be Wealth Levels In This Life, Says Yemi Alade

She made this known via a tweet on her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 23rd May.

She wrote: “No1 killer in Africa especially Nigeria ….. EYE SERVICE …… STOP PRETENDING. Be GOOD, if you can’t then just be your normal wicked self.”