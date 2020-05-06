No Business With Anyone Outside Bauchi Henceforth’ – Bala Mohammed Tells Residents

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has banned business interactions and all forms of social gatherings with anybody outside the state, particularly from COVID-19 prone states.

The Governor gave this directive during a crucial meeting with the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state held at Command Guest House, Bauchi.

Also Read: Bauchi Governor Mandates Use Of Chloroquine To Treat COVID-19

He urged the Caretaker Chairmen to ensure total compliance with the order in their respective areas especially those that share inter-state borders.

He explained that the decision was as a result of the increase of people coming into the state with coronavirus cases and the plans of some businessmen in the state to go to Kano for business activities.