No Business With Anyone Outside Bauchi Henceforth' – Bala Mohammed Tells Residents

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed
Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has banned business interactions and all forms of social gatherings with anybody outside the state, particularly from COVID-19 prone states.

The Governor gave this directive during a crucial meeting with the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state held at Command Guest House, Bauchi.

He urged the Caretaker Chairmen to ensure total compliance with the order in their respective areas especially those that share inter-state borders.

He explained that the decision was as a result of the increase of people coming into the state with coronavirus cases and the plans of some businessmen in the state to go to Kano for business activities.

