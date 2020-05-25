No Community Transmission In Ebonyi: Gov Umahi

David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, says there is no community spread of the new coronavirus disease despite surge in the number of confirmed cases.

The governor also noted that there is a shortage of testing kits in the state’s isolation centres on COVID-19.

Ebonyi has as at Sunday evening had 33 confirmed cases.

Umahi, who spoke on Sunday night after an emergency meeting, urged the federal government to quickly intervene, saying the state cannot hold suspected cases in isolation above the 14 days directive, given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

“The state had delays in getting kits from NCDC.

“They gave us some kits but the kits are not enough.

“It is difficult to hold people for 14 days without testing them.

“The federal government will have to intervene immediately about this.

“If they ask us to isolate these people from society, we should also have enough testing kits to follow the NCDC policies,” he explained.

“The cases were all the people travelling from Delta, Lagos, Imo, and sneaked into the state through the borders”, Umahi explained.