No Man Can Stop Me From Returning As Edo Governor – Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has expressed confidence that he will win a second term in office amid the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Edo state.

He made this known while speaking on Channels Television ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday.

Obaseki noted that he is not a violent man but also added that no man can stop him from returning as Edo State’s Governor.

He said, “I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return.

“God gave me power. If he wants me to return I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God.”