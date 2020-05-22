‘No Masterpiece Can Ever Match Your Craft’ – Denrele Celebrates Lagbaja At 60

Media personality Denrele Edun has taken to his IG page to write on the first time he ever met music icon Lagbaja.

Sharing a photo of them, the TV host said;

”I met Lagbaja when he came to shoot “Fe yin é” at my Family house on Borno Way, Alagomeji Ebute Metta Yaba in the early 2000s! My Grandma (Heaven bless her soul) almost lost it because of the barrage of Area Boys who stormed our vicinity from Oyingbo, Apapa road, Yaba and neighbouring environs! Everyone felt Lagbaja and Papi Aluwé had settled us well (based on the fact that the music video was shot right in our house) and as such, needed a large chunk of the national cake!

”You’re the greatest ROCKSTAR that ever liveth and I’m in awe of your Humility, Artistry and AMAZINGNESS!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIR.”