‘No Masterpiece Can Ever Match Your Craft’ – Denrele Celebrates Lagbaja At 60

Media personality Denrele Edun has taken to his IG page to write on the first time he ever met music icon Lagbaja.
"I met Lagbaja when he came to shoot "Fe yin é" at my Family house on Borno Way, Alagomeji Ebute Metta Yaba in the early 2000s! My Grandma (Heaven bless her soul) almost lost it because of the barrage of Area Boys who stormed our vicinity from Oyingbo, Apapa road, Yaba and neighbouring environs! Everyone felt Lagbaja and Papi Aluwé had settled us well (based on the fact that the music video was shot right in our house) and as such, needed a large chunk of the national cake!
"You're the greatest ROCKSTAR that ever liveth and I'm in awe of your Humility, Artistry and AMAZINGNESS!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIR."
HAPPY 60TH BIRTHDAY TO MY DAY 1; Uncle BISADE OLOGUNDE aka @officiallagbaja the Òpátàmèdù, the Lyrical Messiah, Vocal Assassin and Stage SHAKER! I met Lagbaja when he came to shoot "Fe yin é" at my Family house on Borno Way, Alagomeji Ebute Metta Yaba in the early 2000s! My Grandma (Heaven bless her soul) almost lost it because of the barrage of Area Boys who stormed our vicinity from Oyingbo, Apapa road, Yaba and neighbouring environs! Everyone felt Lagbaja and Papi Aluwé had settled us well (based on the fact that the music video was shot right in our house) and as such, needed a large chunk of the national cake! Here's the best part: Papi Aluwé and Ego found it hard to leave as the Area boys were pounding on our door asking the Legends to step out. All Lagbaja had to do was take off his mask, step out of the house and stroll leisurely to his car! And he passed the pandemonium outside with a smile on his face! Nobody recognised him. Without his mask, of course! SMOOTH OPERATOR NÍ BABA! • (Next picture slide is a snippet of the video. Spot my family house; the house I grew up in from 1993-2010). ■ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A LIVING LEGEND, A NATIONAL TREASURE AND A MONUMENT TO MANKIND! I have the utmost respect for Uncle Lagbaja! Those MOTHERLAND days! If you never saw LAGBAJA perform in Motherland on Opebi street, chai…. you missed a huge chunk of your youth! And whether it's your Birthday or not, SIR…. No Masterpiece can ever match your craft!!!! The Johnnie Walker Concert (late 2019) was a testimony to how much of an inspiration you've been and still are! In my 3 piece striped suit, I danced like there was no tomorrow! You're the greatest ROCKSTAR that ever liveth and I'm in awe of your Humility, Artistry and AMAZINGNESS!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR! LLNP*